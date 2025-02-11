The team boss? “I can’t wait to see how it works out with him!”

krone.at: You were there when Austria reached the semi-finals of the 2017 European Championship and the quarter-finals of the 2022 European Championship, and the 2023 season was also very respectable, finishing second behind France in the Nations League. What do you think has happened since then? Can you dismiss a whole year as a slip-up or do you see deeper problems?

Georgieva: That's a question we often ask ourselves. It's not as if we think: "Never mind, that's the way it is now." We players often sit together and ask ourselves: "What's the problem, what can we do differently?" We really try. It just didn't work out. You can't talk about a slip-up now, because it's simply been a longer period. Yes, somewhere, somehow the air has gone out. As I said, we don't know exactly why. But now it's our job to change that. And that's why we're simply hoping that things might change with the new momentum ...