Making history visible through finds

The Burgenland Archaeology team brings finds to light through excavations. "The aim is to showcase this heritage, but at the same time it should also be a driver for cultural tourism," explains head Nikolaus Franz. Some may now be thinking of Indiana Jones, the legendary treasure hunter who discovered legendary artifacts in Hollywood films. "You shouldn't underestimate the adventurous nature of archaeology," says Franz with a smile. In Burgenland, for example, there are always inquiries about the legendary treasure that is said to be found in the lost tomb of the Hun King Attila. In reality, however, archaeology is closely intertwined with other scientific methods, such as the geosciences.