Archaeologists at work
Making history visible through finds
Burgenland's soil is rich in evidence from the past - for example from the Stone Age or the Romans. Archaeology Burgenland is trying to preserve this heritage and bring it to life for the population.
The Burgenland Archaeology team brings finds to light through excavations. "The aim is to showcase this heritage, but at the same time it should also be a driver for cultural tourism," explains head Nikolaus Franz. Some may now be thinking of Indiana Jones, the legendary treasure hunter who discovered legendary artifacts in Hollywood films. "You shouldn't underestimate the adventurous nature of archaeology," says Franz with a smile. In Burgenland, for example, there are always inquiries about the legendary treasure that is said to be found in the lost tomb of the Hun King Attila. In reality, however, archaeology is closely intertwined with other scientific methods, such as the geosciences.
It is important that finds do not just end up in repositories, but are also made accessible to the public so that people can learn more about the history of the region.
Nikolaus Franz, Leiter Archäologie Burgenland
Bild: Philipp Wagner
Circular ditch from the Stone Age
There is even an archaeology master plan for Burgenland itself. This year, two focal points are noted: in Rechnitz, the circular ditch from the Stone Age around 5000 BC is to be made more visible. It is a monumental, circular earthwork consisting of several concentric ditches with a diameter of 45-80 meters. The world-famous stone circles in Stonehenge, England, took around 2000 years to be built and the pyramids of Giza in Egypt were only erected around 2500 years later, "It should be visible to the naked eye", Franz outlines the concept. In addition to planting, display boards will also be used.
"Logistics center" of the Romans
In Bruckneudorf, the "Palastvilla" in the immediate vicinity of the A...4 is to be made even more attractive, for example with a new visitor center. The building complex served the Romans in the 4th and 5th centuries as an important "logistics center" for nearby settlements, especially with regard to agriculture. The living environment of the ancient population within the complex will also be made virtually visible.
But Burgenlanders are always finding archaeological finds on their properties. "We are happy to be the first port of call," explains Franz. However, the Federal Monuments Authority is responsible for this as it has a duty to inspect the finds. It is always important to get in touch. "Every find is important for scientific research," the archaeologist clarifies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.