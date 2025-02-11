Where prices have fallen:
This is how much detached houses cost in Austria
Demand for single-family homes exploded last year - by 15 percent across Austria! Interest rose the most in Vorarlberg with an increase of 56%, followed by Vienna (+25%) and Carinthia (+24%). There is good news for all those who want to fulfill their dream of owning their own home: prices have fallen in many federal states!
"Significantly more Austrians were interested in houses in 2024. We expect that the prospect of more favorable financing conditions and easier lending will noticeably stimulate the purchase market this year," says Markus Dejmek, Head of Austria at ImmoScout24. The imminent end of the KIM regulation, which has made it more difficult for banks to grant real estate loans, should further boost demand. Dejmek: "The desire to own a home remains a constant in the life plans of Austrians!"
Prices: Where they fell - and where they continued to rise
Property prices show a mixed picture for 2024. While prices per square meter fell in Styria (-6%, 3163 euros/m²), Vorarlberg (-5%, 5500 euros/m²) and Burgenland (-3%, 2423 euros/m²), they continued to rise in Salzburg (+5%, 5789 euros/m²), Tyrol (+2%, 7163 euros/m²) and Vienna (+1%, 6414 euros/m²). Tyrol remains the most expensive place for house buyers, followed by Vienna and Salzburg.
Dream home with 150 square meters: What does it cost where?
A house with 150 square meters is available in Burgenland for around 363,480 euros - a bargain compared to Tyrol, where buyers have to fork out more than a million euros. In Vienna, the price is 962,144 euros, in Salzburg 868,421 euros and in Vorarlberg 825,000 euros. Those looking for something a little cheaper will find what they are looking for in Lower Austria (538,400 euros), Upper Austria (497,144 euros), Carinthia (454,592 euros) and Styria (474,375 euros).
Strike this year?
This could be the year for anyone thinking of buying their own home. Prices have fallen in many regions - and financing will be easier to obtain than it has been for a long time following the expiry of the KIM regulation at the end of June.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.