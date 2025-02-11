This is how much detached houses cost in Austria

Dream home with 150 square meters: What does it cost where?

A house with 150 square meters is available in Burgenland for around 363,480 euros - a bargain compared to Tyrol, where buyers have to fork out more than a million euros. In Vienna, the price is 962,144 euros, in Salzburg 868,421 euros and in Vorarlberg 825,000 euros. Those looking for something a little cheaper will find what they are looking for in Lower Austria (538,400 euros), Upper Austria (497,144 euros), Carinthia (454,592 euros) and Styria (474,375 euros).