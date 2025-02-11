Green card received
Film composer moves back to Hollywood
Lukas Adam is one of the most sought-after film composers in Los Angeles, and the 33-year-old was awarded the Carnival Order during a home leave in St. Veit. After six years in America, Lukas has now received his green card. His next project will take him to Hollywood.
Film composer Lukas Adam, who lives in Los Angeles, received a special award during his home leave in St. Veit, where he was surprised by Andy Kainz with the Order of Carnival. "During the presentation at the Fools' Festival in the Blumenhalle, I was asked what counts more now. The coveted Emmy Award or the carnival medal. It's obvious: the carnival award," smiles the son of the funny Villach carnival hero "Noste" Obernosterer.
Reconstruction in Los Angeles takes years
Lukas Adam stopped by in St. Veit because he was on a visit home, visiting his mother and picking up the coveted green card at the American embassy in Vienna.
Lukas flew back to California yesterday. Together with his brother Tommy, he witnessed the fires in Los Angeles over the past few weeks, in which 150 square kilometers burned down and 10,000 houses were destroyed. "Only now can you go back into the affected regions. There's not much left to find, apart from charred memorabilia. It will take five years before reconstruction can even begin," says Adam in the "Krone" interview.
Emmy award as a starting signal
In 2021, the 33-year-old received the Emmy Award, America's most prestigious television prize, for his work on the documentary "Primates". The St. Veiter native also wrote the music for the 33-minute creation story in Vienna's Votive Church, which will be shown in conjunction with a sea of lights over the next few years.
Now the composer is embarking on his next adventure. "I can't reveal much about the project yet. Only the setting will be Hollywood." The St. Veit native, who works for Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer's grandiose music company, clearly feels at home in the glittering world of film.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.