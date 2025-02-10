Call launched
Women kickers wanted for team
SV Arnoldstein wants to get off to a flying start with its own women's team from the summer. Girls aged 15 and over can already register.
SV Arnoldstein has recently attracted attention with a post on Facebook. It announced that they would like to start a women's team in the summer. "There are currently ladies from Arnoldstein who play for another club. They would like to play in our community and that's how the idea of our own women's team came about," reports Siegfried Mödritscher, sporting director of SV Arnoldstein.
Participation in the championship
Mödritscher hopes that the offer will appeal to soccer enthusiasts from the neighboring communities and also provide further opportunities for young female players. They are looking for girls aged 15 and over who want to play soccer.
The SV Arnoldstein facility offers enough space and great conditions with three training pitches. The plan is to participate in the Carinthian women's large pitch league.
In addition to the club's own youngsters, there are several active women from the community who now play for other clubs.
Siegfried Mödritscher
Youngsters and ladies who would like to play for SV Arnoldstein can contact Siegfried Mödritscher on 0664/396 51 77. The sporting director adds: "We are also looking for committed coaches who would like to help out with the women's team."
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.