Call launched

Women kickers wanted for team

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 17:30

SV Arnoldstein wants to get off to a flying start with its own women's team from the summer. Girls aged 15 and over can already register.

0 Kommentare

SV Arnoldstein has recently attracted attention with a post on Facebook. It announced that they would like to start a women's team in the summer. "There are currently ladies from Arnoldstein who play for another club. They would like to play in our community and that's how the idea of our own women's team came about," reports Siegfried Mödritscher, sporting director of SV Arnoldstein.

Participation in the championship
Mödritscher hopes that the offer will appeal to soccer enthusiasts from the neighboring communities and also provide further opportunities for young female players. They are looking for girls aged 15 and over who want to play soccer.

The SV Arnoldstein facility offers enough space and great conditions with three training pitches. The plan is to participate in the Carinthian women's large pitch league.

Zitat Icon

In addition to the club's own youngsters, there are several active women from the community who now play for other clubs.

Siegfried Mödritscher

Youngsters and ladies who would like to play for SV Arnoldstein can contact Siegfried Mödritscher on 0664/396 51 77. The sporting director adds: "We are also looking for committed coaches who would like to help out with the women's team."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
