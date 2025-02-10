Investigation underway
Maco fire has “technical cause” according to police
CID investigations into the cause are still ongoing, but officials say: "There are no indications of arson". Further details and questions remained unanswered on Monday.
What sparked the major fire at fittings manufacturer Maco on Friday night? The police are assuming a "technical cause", according to an inquiry by the "Krone".
The possibility of external culpability has apparently been ruled out: "There are no indications of arson." However, the extensive investigations have not yet been fully completed. As reported, the investigators were only able to start investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday, as the hall was in danger of collapsing at times.
Unclear situation with environmental damage
While the investigation is still ongoing, at least the specialist company that took care of the cleaning work after the leakage of at least 60,000 liters of nitric acid and hydrochloric acid has finished its work.
However, it is unclear whether further work is required, as the soil and possibly the sewage system have been contaminated. Neither the city nor the Maco company were able to provide any information on Monday - according to the company, there is "no new information or details yet" on the cause and extent of the damage.
As reported, a major fire destroyed a hall belonging to the fittings manufacturer in the south of the city on Friday night. 125 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after twelve hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
