Boost for tourism?
Saalbach-Hinterglemm: top atmosphere, few guests
Almost sold out, great weather and almost no incidents: The World Championships are running like clockwork. However, the number of hotel guests is lower than usual - and there is a reason for this.
There is no better advertisement for Austria!" You hear this saying several times at the moment. The World Ski Championships in Saalbach are thrilling local fans.
A total of 22,700 spectators for the men's downhill, Austrian medals in the last four races - Wolfgang Breitfuss would never have dreamed that the World Championships would be like this. However, the head of the tourism association also draws a positive balance aside from the sporting aspects.
"The mood among the guests is great. The remaining ticket sales have been great so far. There are still a few adjustments to be made, but on the whole it's going well."
Tourism should boom after the World Cup party in Saalbach
For example, the extension of the opening hours in the fan tent from 10 pm to 11 pm has been improved. "We don't want to ask people to leave so abruptly, but rather let the whole thing wind down better. This should be a relaxed cool-down phase."
Due to the earlier start times for the upcoming races, the focus is on the shuttles: arrivals will take place earlier, so there will be more pressure on the shuttles, which will make the pilgrimage from the train station to the World Cup venue every ten minutes. Mayor Alois Hasenauer (ÖVP): "People have taken up the offer well so far. In general, everything has run smoothly so far, and may it continue to do so in the second week."
Although the hotels are 96 percent occupied during the week and 98 percent at the weekend, there are fewer guests than in a normal season. Breitfuss explains: "In many rooms where there are normally two people, there is now only one person."
What can a World Cup like this achieve? After the 1991 World Cup, the number of overnight stays rose by six percent. Breitfuss expects the same after this year's World Cup.
