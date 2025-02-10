Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Because of speeders

Municipalities cooperate for greater safety

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 15:25

Frastanz and Feldkirch will be working together in future to increase road safety on the streets of Frastanz. There are always speeders on the road in the Letze - Fellengatter area. 

0 Kommentare

In the municipality of Frastanz, there are repeated complaints about vehicles traveling at excessive speeds in the Letze - Fellengatter area - despite numerous traffic calming measures that the municipality has already taken. Frastanz has therefore now turned to the town of Feldkirch to have targeted speed measurements carried out by the town police - successfully: a decision by the BH has now made it possible for the Feldkirch officers to take speeders out of circulation in Frastanz too.

Intensive checks are planned in the Letze-Fellengatter area to improve safety for residents, pedestrians and children in particular. "This cooperation strengthens road safety and will hopefully provide relief for residents in the Letze area," explained Feldkirch's mayor Manfred Rädler. "This is an important interim step until the completion of the city tunnel, which will reduce through traffic at the monastery by two thirds from 2030."

The speed checks will start as soon as the legal basis has been established. They will be carried out by the Feldkirch municipal police's laser measurement vehicle, which is deployed flexibly at various locations. The legal basis for this measure was created by a recently signed cooperation agreement between Feldkirch and Frastanz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf