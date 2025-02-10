Municipalities cooperate for greater safety

In the municipality of Frastanz, there are repeated complaints about vehicles traveling at excessive speeds in the Letze - Fellengatter area - despite numerous traffic calming measures that the municipality has already taken. Frastanz has therefore now turned to the town of Feldkirch to have targeted speed measurements carried out by the town police - successfully: a decision by the BH has now made it possible for the Feldkirch officers to take speeders out of circulation in Frastanz too.