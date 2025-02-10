Because of speeders
Municipalities cooperate for greater safety
Frastanz and Feldkirch will be working together in future to increase road safety on the streets of Frastanz. There are always speeders on the road in the Letze - Fellengatter area.
In the municipality of Frastanz, there are repeated complaints about vehicles traveling at excessive speeds in the Letze - Fellengatter area - despite numerous traffic calming measures that the municipality has already taken. Frastanz has therefore now turned to the town of Feldkirch to have targeted speed measurements carried out by the town police - successfully: a decision by the BH has now made it possible for the Feldkirch officers to take speeders out of circulation in Frastanz too.
Intensive checks are planned in the Letze-Fellengatter area to improve safety for residents, pedestrians and children in particular. "This cooperation strengthens road safety and will hopefully provide relief for residents in the Letze area," explained Feldkirch's mayor Manfred Rädler. "This is an important interim step until the completion of the city tunnel, which will reduce through traffic at the monastery by two thirds from 2030."
The speed checks will start as soon as the legal basis has been established. They will be carried out by the Feldkirch municipal police's laser measurement vehicle, which is deployed flexibly at various locations. The legal basis for this measure was created by a recently signed cooperation agreement between Feldkirch and Frastanz.
