Germany
Collective agreement regulates the use of AI in film production
The German film industry is the first sector to conclude a collective agreement on the use of generative AI. "This is the first time that an industry in Germany has established rules for the use of generative AI, and we can be proud of that," said Björn Böhning, head of the Production Alliance.
The employers' association negotiated the agreement together with the service trade union Verdi and the actors' trade union BFFS. It is set to come into force on March 1 and will apply to companies and actors bound by collective agreements until June 30, 2026.
"Can serve as a real model for other industries"
The agreement is to be reviewed every six months in order to keep pace with the rapid development of AI in the film industry. Verdi admitted that it had not been possible to resolve all the consequences of the use of AI. However, there is significant protection, more co-determination, a duty of transparency and also financial compensation.
The Production Alliance, which represents the interests of around 375 member companies, welcomed the fact that there is more legal certainty and that space has been created for more economical production and technological innovations. "With the AI collective agreement, we are breaking new ground and can serve as a real role model for other industries," said Böhning.
The collective agreement concerns the use of so-called generative AI. This form of artificial intelligence learns patterns from training data and generates new content using algorithms. This has caused unrest among screenwriters and actors around the world. Conventional AI applications, which were previously used to replicate or change the voice or images of filmmakers in post-production, for example, are not included.
Regulations on consent and remuneration
According to Verdi, the collective agreement initially concerns acting performances. This applies in the event that "acting work is edited, redesigned or replaced by the use of so-called replicas, i.e. digital reproductions of the actors, using generative AI". In future, regulations on consent and remuneration should ensure that digital replicas are not used over the actors' heads.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
