ccc
With 380 exhibitors, there are roughly the same number as last year, but this year's WEBUILD energy-saving trade fair in Wels, presented by the "Krone" newspaper, has seen a good mix of exhibitors. There will be 60 new exhibitors from March 7 to 9. On a positive note, the construction industry seems to have put the worst of the crisis behind it.
"What subsidies are still available? Which ones will be available again? These are of course questions that are on people's minds," says Upper Austria's Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner, who, like Gerhard Dell, Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Energy Saving Association, and Peter Franzmayr, President of Messe Wels GmbH, is already very much looking forward to the WEBUILD energy-saving trade fair.
The trade fair highlight begins with the trade days on March 5, with the public days taking place from March 7 to 9. Around 380 exhibitors will be taking part, 60 of whom are new. The sanitary industry in particular is feeling the challenges that have prompted some brands to remove the trade fair from their calendar. "The cost-cutting pen is being applied in all areas," says Messe Wels Managing Director Robert Schneider and speaks of a "dynamic market".
"The trade fair is a signal of confidence - for the economy and the construction industry," emphasizes Achleitner. After the slump in new construction projects, the construction industry in particular is now sending out much more positive signals again. This is also reflected at the WEBUILD energy saving trade fair this year. "The construction sector is growing", says Schneider.
The trade fair is open from March 7 to 9 from 9 am to 5 pm.
