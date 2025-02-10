2.82 per mille in the blood
Carer after accident: “I only had two ciders”
She had only had two ciders and did not feel drunk or unfit to drive. She had blacked out because of a tablet, which caused the accident. This is how a businesswoman defended herself at the Linz Regional Court on Monday. She was not believed: five months conditionally and a fine of 4500 euros.
"I have confessed. But I know that I only drank an eighth of a glass of pure cider and a large glass of sparkling cider. Nothing else, neither the day before nor in the hours before, and I never drink otherwise either." This is how a 47-year-old woman from Mühlviertel justified herself at the Linz Regional Court on Monday.
Spinal fracture suffered
The self-employed nurse had to answer for causing an accident in Katsdorf on the evening of September 28th. The victims in the other car, father and son were injured - the son slightly, the father seriously - he had suffered a spinal fracture.
"It's nowhere near enough"
"Don't be angry with me, but that doesn't match up at all with what the police recorded. It says that you smelled strongly of alcohol and could barely stand up straight or follow the conversation with the officers. A breathalyzer test on you showed 2.82 per mille," said the public prosecutor in astonishment.
"I would have passed out"
"With 2.82 per mille I would probably have passed out, with three per mille you're not sane. If you take pills, you can't drink alcohol anyway. That can at best change your personal state of mind, but certainly not your breath alcohol content," the accuser continued.
Judge didn't believe it either
Due to the confession, the witnesses were not needed and the sentence was passed quickly: five months' conditional imprisonment and 180 daily rates of 25 euros each, i.e. a total of 4,500 euros. "I don't believe you about the two drinks either. Nevertheless, you are blameless and have confessed. This must not happen again!" the judge warned at the end. The verdict is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.