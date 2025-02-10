Avoiding "submarines"
Italy wants ankle bracelets for illegal migrants
The right-wing conservative Italian government is considering the introduction of electronic ankle bracelets for migrants. Foreigners who apply for protection in Italy are to be monitored electronically. The measure is intended as an alternative to detaining migrants in refugee facilities.
It is also intended to prevent asylum seekers from going into hiding after arriving in the country.
- The government led by post-fascist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also considering demanding that asylum seekers reimburse part of the costs of their care in Italy.
- Migrants who leave reception centers without permission or become violent must expect their daily allowance to be cut.
Meloni is working on a decree for refugee camps in Albania
Meloni also wants to stick to her controversial plan to deport Mediterranean refugees to camps in Albania. The head of government is working on a decree according to which foreigners who have been cleared for deportation in Italy are to be held in the camps.
At present, the two centers are only to be used to detain migrants rescued in the Mediterranean whose asylum applications have yet to be decided by the Italian authorities. The two camps in Albania are currently empty.
Italy is the first EU country to set up such camps outside the EU's external borders. A dispute has developed between the right-wing government in Rome and the judiciary over the handling of migrants. The issue at stake is who has the authority to determine which countries of origin are considered safe.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.