In broad daylight
Prisoner escapes from prison in Lower Austria
On Monday morning, another prisoner in Lower Austria managed to break out of the prison in Wiener Neustadt. According to information from "Krone", the fugitive is said to be the leader of the notorious "Rammbock" gang. A mugshot of the 29-year-old has now been published.
At first it was said that the fugitive had climbed onto a roof with a rope on Monday morning and jumped from there onto the street before fleeing in the direction of the train station. On Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice ruled out the possibility of how the inmate was able to escape from the tower wing with the help of a rope. However, she was unable to provide more detailed information on the circumstances of the escape for security reasons. How the inmate managed to escape is still being investigated.
Search unsuccessful so far
The fact is that the man escaped from the locked area of the Wiener Neustadt prison shortly before 8.00 am. Prison guards rushed after the inmate, said Sina Bründler, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice. Police spokesman Stefan Loidl explained that 13 patrols and service dogs were deployed in the search for the Dutchman. The search for the fugitive prisoner has so far been unsuccessful.
Three men sentenced
The "Rammbock" gang had been tried and convicted in 2024 after jewelry store burglaries in Vienna, Shoppingcity Süd (SCS) in Vösendorf (Mödling district), Donauzentrum and Wiener Neustadt.
Some victims were targeted several times, such as a store for expensive cameras in Vienna-Neubau and a high-end boutique in the inner city.
The group of criminals, who are said to have committed burglaries and an ATM burglary in Markgrafneusiedl (Gänserndorf district) in 2023, are likely to be active internationally. Last October, three Dutch nationals received non-appealable prison sentences ranging from 20 months to nine years.
A Bulgarian, who mainly acted as a contributory offender, was sentenced to 30 months, 20 months of which were conditional.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.