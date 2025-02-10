Prisoner escapes from prison in Lower Austria

At first it was said that the fugitive had climbed onto a roof with a rope on Monday morning and jumped from there onto the street before fleeing in the direction of the train station. On Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice ruled out the possibility of how the inmate was able to escape from the tower wing with the help of a rope. However, she was unable to provide more detailed information on the circumstances of the escape for security reasons. How the inmate managed to escape is still being investigated.