Career continues
Jane Seymour reveals the secret of her success
She has been in front of the camera since 1969. At the "AARP Movies for Grownups Awards", Jane Seymour revealed her secret as to why she is still getting role offers after more than 55 years.
She believes it's because of "my age flexibility". What does she mean by that? "I've always been good at making myself look younger or older in films and series."
Seymour jumps "back and forth in age"
The British actress first demonstrated this talent in 1981 in the mini-series "Beyond Eden". The then 30-year-old played her heroine Cyrus Trask between the ages of 13 and 65: "Since then, I've jumped back and forth in age in my roles."
Speaking of age. Since the end of her most famous role as "Dr. Quinn - Doctor with a Passion", she can't complain about a lack of work. And not only that, as the 73-year-old revealed: "The older I get, the more interesting my roles have become. They are real character roles in which I can still come across as sexy and funny!"
Just no botox!
Seymour hints that she avoids rejuvenation injections such as Botox for professional reasons alone: "Every one of my facial muscles has to be flexible. I've reached a point in my life where I have no problem taking on roles where I'm younger, older or the same age."
Seymour revealed in an interview at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala in December that "I've never felt more comfortable in my skin". She admitted that being relevant in the film business for almost six decades is not easy: "I just never gave up and now in my 70s I even have my own series again."
What she advises colleagues in her age category in Hollywood: "Don't pretend to be 20 when you're 70. Just be 70 and authentic!"
