Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum

India approaches Trump

Meanwhile, according to information from government circles in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is apparently preparing additional tariff cuts ahead of his meeting with Trump. The measures are intended to boost American exports to India and avoid a potential trade war, according to insiders. Tariff cuts in at least a dozen sectors, including electronic, medical and surgical equipment as well as some chemicals, would be affected. Modi's early visit is intended to avoid a "trade war-like situation between the US and China", according to government sources.