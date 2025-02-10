“One of the best moments of my career”

"Unthinkable a week ago"

For him, silver almost shone like gold anyway after fourth place two days earlier in the super-G. "A week ago, it would have been unthinkable that I would even be competing," said the 33-year-old after his fifth World Championship medal. After all, his participation in his home World Championships following his fall three weeks ago in Wengen, including a pulled inner ligament, was a race against time - with a happy ending. Thanks to consistency and great determination on his part. And the persistent work of his physios Mario Schlattinger and Roland Aigner, who looked after him around the clock. "This medal belongs more to the people in the background than to me," Kriechmayr said meaningfully, also thanking his wife Michaela Heider, who was present at the finish and was active in the World Cup herself until last year: "She had a lot of injuries in her career and knew exactly what I had to do to get fit quickly."