Georgieva: “Don’t know if they’ll ever go away”
She was there when Austria reached the semi-finals of the 2017 European Championship and the quarter-finals of the 2022 European Championship; her CV includes stints with Austrian serial champions SKN St. Pölten, record German champions Turbine Potsdam and sheikh club Paris SG. In the first part of the big sportkrone.at interview, Marina Georgieva talks about her social media affinity, the appeal of Serie A, her time in Paris and the prejudices that women's soccer has to deal with ...
krone.at: Marina, let's start with a video of yours that I came across some time ago and which has stuck with me: Why do you hug trees and why do you shout at sunsets?
Marina Georgieva: It was actually during a phase when I had the feeling that I had an inner restlessness and wasn't feeling quite right. I did a bit of research on social media to find out what I could do - my mom always has a lot of tips for me. And that's what I tried to do: just take some time for myself, go out into nature, be alone with nature. There are scientific studies that prove that you can actually generate energy just by being connected to the earth barefoot or through contact with trees.
krone.at: So it wasn't just a gag, but actually had an ulterior motive ...
Georgieva: It was actually meant seriously, yes ...
krone.at: In general, you seem to me to be a very diligent social media user. How important is a good presence on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok and co. for you? How much time do you spend on it?
Georgieva: Good question! A bit more in the past than now. At the moment I'm going through a phase where I'm focusing on other things and don't feel like posting as much. But in principle I like doing it, it's a passion of mine. I enjoy posting videos, showing behind-the-scenes videos, presenting a different side of myself. It's an art for me, a hobby - that's why I do it. Of course it's nice to be well received - but the primary goal is to be authentic rather than well received.
"It's not completely unimportant now, which I think is a bit of a shame!"
Marina Georgieva
krone.at: Has your social media affinity grown deeply out of yourself or is appearing on Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and co. just somehow also part of being a top female footballer?
Georgieva: I don't think it's completely irrelevant now, which I think is a bit of a shame. It shouldn't have so much relevance to the life of a female soccer player. For me, however, it has never been a priority ...
krone.at: You're not necessarily on the hunt for bigger and bigger follower numbers ...
Georgieva: Of course I'm happy when I have more followers. That can only be good and help if you have any ideas for the future. But as I said, authenticity is very, very important to me!
krone.at: Let's get a little more serious: Laura Feiersinger, Carina Wenninger and Verena Hanshaw were partly at AS Roma until recently - Isabella Kresche also at Roma and you in Florence are currently involved here. What makes Serie A so attractive for ÖFB women?
Georgieva: What makes Serie A so attractive is that the games are very, very technical. There is a lot of small, short play. I think it's a very, very good league and interesting for every female footballer. So I think it's one of the top leagues.
krone.at: But women's soccer is not necessarily at the same level as perhaps in Germany or England, for example in terms of the status of women's soccer in the country, is it?
Georgieva: That could be the case. In terms of spectator numbers, definitely - unfortunately there's a big difference to England, where the stadiums are sometimes sold out. But yes, it is on the rise, let's put it that way ...
krone.at: You and your "Viola" are currently in 4th place in Serie A behind Juve, Inter and AS Roma. After finishing 7th, 5th and 3rd in the previous seasons, according to mathematical logic there is only one place left this year? Is that realistic? First place ...
Georgieva: Well, we're not doing so well at the moment, we're not in such a good phase at the moment. I think our primary goal now is to get back into focus and deliver our performance. You tend to look step-by-step and concentrate on the next place first.
"People in general here in Italy are very, very cheerful, they don't need much to be happy!"
Marina Georgieva
krone.at: Looking back on a year and a half at Fiorentina now, how satisfied are you on a personal level with your time here in Florence?
Georgieva: Well, I would say that I can be very satisfied. It's a lot of fun here. I have a great team, I have a great environment, the staff is super nice. People in general here in Italy are very, very cheerful, they don't need much to be happy. So I'm doing very well here, both athletically and personally.
krone.at: How satisfied are you specifically with your sporting achievements?
Georgieva: In principle, we have played a very, very good season. Accordingly, I am very satisfied with our performance. We also made it to the cup final, but unfortunately we failed there, which was very painful. As I said earlier, we're a bit stuck at the moment and we have to make sure we get back on track, but I'm very confident.
krone.at: Potsdam is the city with Berlin as its suburb, Paris is the undisputed center of France and Florence doesn't exactly have the reputation of a filthy, rotten rat hole either - what was it like for you as a girl from quiet, tranquil Lower Austria to suddenly find yourself in these shining metropolises?
Georgieva : I've always loved being in Vienna, for example, in big cities, in lively cities. From that point of view, I would describe myself as a city person ...
krone.at: Not to forget St. Pölten ...
Georgieva: Exactly, St. Pölten ... (laughs)... So it was great in Berlin, that was a very, very cool city. Paris, also a beautiful city, amazing! And Florence is also beautiful - I would say Florence is "differently" lively than Paris, for example. Paris is a bit more modern, Florence is a bit more "architectural".
"Florence is also beautiful!"
Marina Georgieva
krone.at: You can perhaps feel the history a little more there ...Georgieva: Yes! In any case, it's more touristy here - although ... (thinks for a moment)... Paris is also touristy. Paris is simply more modern ...
krone.at: Just a few kilometers away from here, the Fiorentina men's team recently played in front of around 20,000 spectators. Aren't you a little disappointed when the women's team is only cheered on by an average of 700 or 800 people in the league?
Georgieva: Of course it's disappointing when you have fewer spectators. But somehow it's also understandable that the men arouse more interest, that more spectators come. I don't want to appear dissatisfied, I'm happy about every viewer who comes to watch. But of course you'd like the stadium to be full. I think that's what every footballer wants.
krone.at: From your experience of the Austrian, German, French and Italian leagues, what is the standard of soccer played in all these countries?
Georgieva: In comparison? As I mentioned before, soccer is a bit different everywhere. I would say in Germany it's very, very tactical, in Italy it's very, very technical and in France it was extremely robust, fast and athletic. So it's difficult to compare. Each league has its strengths and weaknesses. I think all three leagues are among the top leagues in Europe, so they are all very good leagues.
"In Germany it's very, very tactical and in Italy it's very, very technical..."
Marina Georgieva
krone.at: And in terms of infrastructure and attendance? At SC Sand in Germany, where you were also active, it's certainly a bit more tranquil than at PSG or here in Florence.
Georgieva: Yes, I can also remember games in Sand where people were still standing outside the fence ... (laughs)... I think it always depends on the game, on the opponents. I've had fewer spectators in Paris, I've had fewer here. In all three countries I've been to, I haven't had as many spectators as I've heard from my ÖFB teammates from England, for example ...
krone.at: Did Fiorentina or PSG have any contact with the players from the men's team before that? Is there an awareness that women and men form one and the same club?
Georgieva: Well, points of contact in the sense that we met at various charity events or photo shoots, for example. I've also bumped into Mbappé there and I've also met Lionel Messi. But not in the sense of talking on a friendly level. Here, for example, we all eat together in the canteen ...
"But not in the sense that we're now talking on a friendly level ..."
Marina Georgieva
krone.at: So here in Viola Park in Florence ...
Georgieva: Exactly, here in Viola Park we eat together with the men at the tables next to us. So those are our points of contact.
krone.at: Was it different in Paris?
Georgieva: Yes, we didn't all eat together then. Although now, I think it's different again. I'm not sure if they eat together, but they're definitely all in the same building.
krone.at: A bit more generally, about all the clubs where you've played in recent years: What about the prejudices against women's soccer - has anything changed there in recent years?
Georgieva: Yes, something has definitely changed! But regardless of whether there are fewer or more now, you can just tell that the prejudices are there. I don't know if they will ever go away. I hope it will get better and people will simply understand that you can't and shouldn't compare men's and women's soccer.
