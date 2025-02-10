Georgieva: “Don’t know if they’ll ever go away”

krone.at: Marina, let's start with a video of yours that I came across some time ago and which has stuck with me: Why do you hug trees and why do you shout at sunsets?

Marina Georgieva: It was actually during a phase when I had the feeling that I had an inner restlessness and wasn't feeling quite right. I did a bit of research on social media to find out what I could do - my mom always has a lot of tips for me. And that's what I tried to do: just take some time for myself, go out into nature, be alone with nature. There are scientific studies that prove that you can actually generate energy just by being connected to the earth barefoot or through contact with trees.