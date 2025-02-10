"Krone" commentary
What’s all this about? Only one fact seems certain
It was an extraordinary sermon that massgoers heard in St. Stephen's Cathedral on Sunday. He is a priest and not a politician, said Monsignor Michael Landau. But he could see what was going on in the country. The humiliation rituals, power fantasies and claims of submission being offered in the form of negotiations. This is a program to drive voters away.
Michael Landau did not explicitly mention the FPÖ and ÖVP by name. But it was clear to everyone in the cathedral who the European President of Caritas was reading the riot act to. Landau was disgusted by the pushing and shoving for power.
Landau was clearer than he had been for a long time. As a republic, Austria does not belong to Russia and must not become a ghost driver in the EU, he said. He didn't say it thunderously, he didn't say it hot-temperedly. He said it calmly.
It was an unusual warning at a special time. In a political situation in which it is unlikely that many people still have great expectations of a coalition between the FPÖ and ÖVP. Perhaps not even the negotiating parties still seriously believe in it. So one wonders with increasing astonishment what the whole thing is all about? And what kind of political partnership could this be anyway?
It is difficult to say who has what share in this disaster. But it is clear that it is a disaster for the country that the parties are causing here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.