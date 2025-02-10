Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

What’s all this about? Only one fact seems certain

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 06:00
0 Kommentare

It was an extraordinary sermon that massgoers heard in St. Stephen's Cathedral on Sunday. He is a priest and not a politician, said Monsignor Michael Landau. But he could see what was going on in the country. The humiliation rituals, power fantasies and claims of submission being offered in the form of negotiations. This is a program to drive voters away.

Michael Landau did not explicitly mention the FPÖ and ÖVP by name. But it was clear to everyone in the cathedral who the European President of Caritas was reading the riot act to. Landau was disgusted by the pushing and shoving for power.

Landau was clearer than he had been for a long time. As a republic, Austria does not belong to Russia and must not become a ghost driver in the EU, he said. He didn't say it thunderously, he didn't say it hot-temperedly. He said it calmly.

It was an unusual warning at a special time. In a political situation in which it is unlikely that many people still have great expectations of a coalition between the FPÖ and ÖVP. Perhaps not even the negotiating parties still seriously believe in it. So one wonders with increasing astonishment what the whole thing is all about? And what kind of political partnership could this be anyway?

It is difficult to say who has what share in this disaster. But it is clear that it is a disaster for the country that the parties are causing here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
Folgen Sie uns auf