Preview from Ubimet

“Headache weather” in Tyrol, snow is hardly in sight

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 07:00

Sunday in Tyrol presented itself with a mix of sun and clouds. What will the weather be like in the new week? The "Krone" asked the Ubimet meteorological service.

"Monday will be mostly cloudy. The sun will hardly be visible," says Ubimet meteorologist Jessica Spengler in an interview with the "Tiroler Krone". There could be a few snowflakes in the Außerfern during the course of the day. "The snow line is slightly below 1000 meters." So it will remain green in the lowlands. Temperatures will range between two and nine degrees.

There will be extensive cloud fields on Tuesday. It will be a little friendlier with a light föhn wind.

Ubimet-Meteorologin Jessica Spengler

"Headache weather" on Tuesday
The expert is forecasting "extensive cloud fields" for Tuesday. With a light foehn wind, the weather should become a little friendlier and the sun should make an appearance here and there. Spengler speaks of "headache weather". Temperatures are likely to be between two and nine degrees again.

It will be unsettled towards the weekend
The meteorologist is also forecasting a "mix of sun and clouds" for Wednesday. The thermometer is likely to read between 0 and 8 degrees. "It will also remain dry on Thursday from today's perspective." 

On Friday and at the weekend, the weather is expected to remain unsettled. "There could be snow again in the Oberland. But not as far as the valleys," concludes the Ubimet expert.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
