105,000 winter sports enthusiasts came to Lower Austria during the vacations

With the season scheduled to end in five weeks, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province, also sees sunny prospects. After all, the vacations are only just beginning in neighboring federal states: "We are hoping for numerous guests from Styria, Upper Austria and Burgenland." Lower Austria has been able to position itself as a vacation destination for families in particular in recent years. "Many children have made their first turns on the slopes here and developed an enthusiasm for winter sports as a result," says Mikl-Leitner.