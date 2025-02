After silver: “Vinc” has even “bigger” plans for the World Championships

What a beautiful story! Vincent Kriechmayr races to silver in the World Championship downhill in Saalbach. And that after a bad crash in Wengen just a few weeks ago. "My knee suddenly got a lot better at the beginning of the week," explains the ÖSV athlete after the race. And then gets annoyed: "Too bad it wasn't enough for gold". In the end, however, the joy, gratitude and anticipation of a new World Championship competition outweigh the disappointment. He already has a concrete idea for this one.