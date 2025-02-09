Forenrecho
Chip obligation: “Every pet owner should be liable”
This topic has caused quite a stir, also in our forum: It's about the proposal to make it compulsory to chip all 127 million cats in the EU. On the one hand, there are those who see this as a significant step forward for animal welfare. On the other side are those who fear high costs and additional bureaucracy. Opinions are also divided in our community.
Animal welfare expert Maggie Entenfellner finds the initiative worthy of support and emphasizes that such a chip obligation would reduce the suffering of stray cats and increase the responsibility of owners. This could have positive consequences, particularly with regard to neutering outdoor cats. It would also provide an effective instrument to counter uncontrolled reproduction.
A good proportion of our readership can definitely get behind the idea, and not just in terms of animal welfare; making those responsible for the cats liable is also a point that many here welcome.
Die Kosten... Naja wer nicht einmal 50€ aufbringen kann sollte sich überhaupt überlegen ob Haustiere das richtige sind...
Ob es notwendig ist das Thema auf eu ebene zu diskutieren stell ich mal in Frage
Some point out the high costs, such as walter2804. This argument is countered by the fact that these are one-off costs and that this has long been a matter of course for dogs. Reader schaefermix goes one step further and suggests that the chip and registration should be free. In her eyes, that would be a sensible use of taxpayers' money.
"Doesn't the EU have any other worries?"
But there are also dissenting voices. They argue that other issues are more important in their eyes. There is also the fear of a cat tax, as well as the question of which regulations should apply to purely domestic cats.
Where do you stand on this issue? Which comments do you agree with and which do you disagree with? Do you have any other ideas for curbing the uncontrolled breeding of cats and the associated animal suffering? We look forward to your contributions in the comments below!
