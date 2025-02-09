Vorteilswelt
Chip obligation: “Every pet owner should be liable”

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 14:02

This topic has caused quite a stir, also in our forum: It's about the proposal to make it compulsory to chip all 127 million cats in the EU. On the one hand, there are those who see this as a significant step forward for animal welfare. On the other side are those who fear high costs and additional bureaucracy. Opinions are also divided in our community.

Animal welfare expert Maggie Entenfellner finds the initiative worthy of support and emphasizes that such a chip obligation would reduce the suffering of stray cats and increase the responsibility of owners. This could have positive consequences, particularly with regard to neutering outdoor cats. It would also provide an effective instrument to counter uncontrolled reproduction.


"Every pet owner should be liable!
 A good proportion of our readership can definitely get behind the idea, and not just in terms of animal welfare; making those responsible for the cats liable is also a point that many here welcome.

Benutzer Avatar
serkalo
Erstaunlich, dass aus Brüssel einmal auch eine gute Idee kommt. Jeder Tierbesitzer soll auch für sie haften, wenn was passiert. Überall wird es nichts helfen - zB wenn das Tier bei Nachbarn regelmäßig in den Garten sch..., äh pfeffert oder ein Vogelnest ausräumt. Aber jedenfalls ist es gut, wenn man den Halter in einigen Fällen feststellen kann - zB bei Herrenlosen Tieren. Und über einmalige Kosten von 50.- € zu jammern, wenn der Unterhalt einer Katze (Futter und Tierarzt) rund 400.- € Euro pro Jahr kostet und eine Katze auch bis zu 20 Jahre alt werden kann, ist mehr oder weniger lächerlich...
Upvotes:7
Downvotes:19
Benutzer Avatar
removed-user
Das könnte dem Staat Geld bringen, gibt ja genug die nicht wirklich auf ihre Haustiere achten, damit könnte auch viel Tierleid erspart werden.
Upvotes:9
Downvotes:6
Benutzer Avatar
Laterne123
Finde ich grundsätzlich eine gute Idee, es sollte hat auch sichergestellt werden das die Tiere gleich registriert werden, sonst ist das ein bisschen witzlos.
Die Kosten... Naja wer nicht einmal 50€ aufbringen kann sollte sich überhaupt überlegen ob Haustiere das richtige sind...
Ob es notwendig ist das Thema auf eu ebene zu diskutieren stell ich mal in Frage
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:6

"The 50 euros should be worth the love of animals."
 Some point out the high costs, such as walter2804. This argument is countered by the fact that these are one-off costs and that this has long been a matter of course for dogs. Reader schaefermix goes one step further and suggests that the chip and registration should be free. In her eyes, that would be a sensible use of taxpayers' money.

Benutzer Avatar
walter2804
Ja für den Schutz der Tiere, fürchte aber, das viele sich das nicht leisten können oder wollen, und dann?
Upvotes:11
Downvotes:4
Benutzer Avatar
Foxerle
Die 50 Euro sollten einen die Tierliebe wert sein.
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:16
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser3014581
Und wo liegt das Problem? Chippen ist eine einmalige Sache. Sonst wird auch jede Menge für den Stubentiger ausgegeben.
Upvotes:6
Downvotes:21
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2613928
Bei Hunden selbstverständlich, warum nicht schon lange?
Upvotes:9
Downvotes:10
Benutzer Avatar
schaefermix
Für Haustierbesitzer soll Chip und registrieren gratis sein - endlich teures Steuergeld für Tierwohl.
Upvotes:3
Downvotes:4

"Doesn't the EU have any other worries?"
 But there are also dissenting voices. They argue that other issues are more important in their eyes. There is also the fear of a cat tax, as well as the question of which regulations should apply to purely domestic cats.

Benutzer Avatar
NichtmitMir04
Und andere Sorgen hat diese EU nicht?
Upvotes:18
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
derringer
Als nächstes dann auf der EU-Liste in Sachen Tierschutz: Käfighaltung von Hühnern, Nerzzuchtfarmen, Töten der Windhunde, Stierkämpfe, Lebendtiertransporte, Schächtung, Stopfen von Gänsen....ach so, dafür ist keine Zeit - entschuldigung!
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:1
Benutzer Avatar
Bildung1
Kommt jetzt die Katzensteuer? Nein, danke.
Upvotes:23
Downvotes:2
Benutzer Avatar
Pwnhub
Für Katzen die ins freie gehen absolut, für meine Hauskatze sicher nicht.
Upvotes:19
Downvotes:6
Benutzer Avatar
MaWeb
Meine Katzen sind gechipt. Trotzdem sehe ich nicht was eine generelle Chippflicht bringen soll. Im Gegenteil, ich fürchte, dass am Land ungeplanter Nachwuchs umgebracht wird. Und was ist überhaupt mit den vielen freilebenden Katzen, die niemanden gehören außer sich selbst, und die sich manchmal irgendwo vermehrt aufhalten, weil sie dort gefüttert werden und es ihnen gefällt? Wen das zum Chippen verpflichtet, werden es sich die Leut vielleicht auch mit dem Füttern überlegen. Fakt, ein Gesetz, das das Papier nicht wert wäre...
Upvotes:16
Downvotes:1

Where do you stand on this issue? Which comments do you agree with and which do you disagree with? Do you have any other ideas for curbing the uncontrolled breeding of cats and the associated animal suffering? We look forward to your contributions in the comments below!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

