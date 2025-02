This man is teaching US tech giants to fear

Thick glasses, lanky gait, quiet and introverted - this is how former classmates from elementary school in Zhanjiang, a city of two million in the Chinese coastal province of Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, describe him. Even back then, Liang Wenfeng was considered a child prodigy, highly talented in mathematics and science. He was fascinated by numbers, enthusiastically solved difficult mathematical problems and also had the ability to present complex issues in simple terms. His father was a professor, and Liang was already able to solve probability calculations when others were still despairing over the multiplication tables.