Difficult search for the cause of the major fire

While the police search for the cause, the clean-up work continues: as reported, around 60,000 liters of acid escaped in the course of the fire - in particular nitric acid and hydrochloric acid. A specialist company was commissioned to deal with the chemicals. According to the municipal authorities, acid also leaked into the soil and the sewage system. Weeks or months of excavation and pumping out work are to be expected, the "Krone" was told.