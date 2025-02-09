Local inspection
When the fun on the slopes ends in hospital
Around 180 patients end up in the Hospital of the Deaconesses in Schladming every day - mostly after avoidable skiing accidents. Primary physician Marko Bergovec gives the "Krone" an insight into his day-to-day work.
Crowds of people from all over the world flock to the Ennstal mountains in winter because, to paraphrase Wolfgang Ambros, "skiing is the most fun thing you can imagine". But for some, the fun on the slopes ends quickly and extremely painfully after a fall or accident. End of the line: the Deaconess Clinic in Schladming. There, they are received and treated by Marko Bergovec, head physician for orthopaedics and traumatology.
180 patients are treated per day
"On average, there are around 140 patients per day. There are also around 40 follow-up patients. The majority have knee injuries, mainly young people and young adults as well as intermediate skiers are affected," says Bergovec, speaking from experience. In most cases, skiers are back on their skis for the first time after a break of several months - many do very little sport between the winter months - the adrenaline kicks in, they get overconfident, step on the gas too much and end up on the hard ground.
Bergovec: "This year we've also had some patients with more serious injuries such as combined shoulder and knee fractures. This made complex reconstructive surgery necessary." Many people simply don't think about the fact that skiing is a tough sporting activity.
40 to 50-year-olds in particular overestimate their abilities
But it's not just knees and shoulders that are affected - tibia fractures, wrist and radius injuries and upper arm bone fractures are also part of the daily hospital repertoire. From 10 a.m. onwards, the deaconesses expect an increasing number of patients, which usually extends into the late afternoon. Adolescents, adults and senior citizens - all age groups are present.
"But the group of 40 to 50-year-olds is particularly interesting. Their reflexes are no longer those of a young person, and they often overestimate their capabilities." What the expert advises everyone: "Regular exercise reduces the risk of accidents!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
