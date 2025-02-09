When the fun on the slopes ends in hospital

180 patients are treated per day

"On average, there are around 140 patients per day. There are also around 40 follow-up patients. The majority have knee injuries, mainly young people and young adults as well as intermediate skiers are affected," says Bergovec, speaking from experience. In most cases, skiers are back on their skis for the first time after a break of several months - many do very little sport between the winter months - the adrenaline kicks in, they get overconfident, step on the gas too much and end up on the hard ground.