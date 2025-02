Fentanyl, the drug of death: Carinthian police arm themselves

In 2023 alone, 70,000 people are expected to have died from an overdose of the death drug in the USA. This is also the reason why President Trump has now imposed ten percent punitive tariffs on China - the main country producing and exporting the legally manufactured drug. However, the synthetic opiate, originally used in medicine as a sleeping pill or painkiller, has also long since arrived in Europe as a life-threatening recreational drug in all its variations. Mostly as an illegal postal delivery, ordered via the Darknet.