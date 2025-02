Why license plates are suddenly banned

The introduction of the optional license plates in 1990 probably also caused some amusement on Austria's roads: From "NARR1" to "LUMPI9" and "STUR1" to "KLEIN6", all sorts of things could be read on cars over the years and no one seemed to worry - and a few years ago there were apparently no problems with plates such as SS1 due to possible hidden and questionable messages. This has now changed, as an exciting administrative procedure from Carinthia shows.