Local list leaders: “Don’t need a party apparatus!”

Local emperor. A term that was closely associated with the former major parties ÖVP and SPÖ in this country for decades. In the last local council elections in 2020, the People's Party won an absolute majority in 177 (!) municipalities - this was the case for the Red Party in 66 municipalities. You don't need to be too much of a prophet to conclude that this is unlikely to happen again in just over a month's time. And despite all the euphoria, the trees will almost certainly not grow into the sky for the Freedom Party either.