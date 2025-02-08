Next provocation
Kanye tweets about love for Hitler and hatred of Jews
US rapper Kanye West has caused a new scandal with a series of posts on X. In them, he expressed his sympathy for the dictator Adolf Hitler, his hatred of Jews and his "domination" of his wife Bianca Censori. "I am a Nazi," the dark-skinned musician made clear.
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband loves to provoke - he recently proved this impressively at the Grammy Awards when he urged his better half to perform naked.
Not a job for "fat or ugly people"
Now he used the news platform X to rant. In his hate tirade consisting of several postings, he declared, among other things, that his colleague P. Diddy, who is behind bars on charges of sexual and power abuse, should be released. He then railed against the "woke shit" that promotes obesity. He himself would not employ "fat or ugly people" at his fashion label.
Some of his most violent statements were "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi." "I will never apologize for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever I want to say forever," he declared defiantly. Racist stereotypes exist for a reason, because they are all true, he mused in another post.
"I don't even know what the fuck anti-Semitism means. It's just some bullshit Jews made up to protect their bullshit," the rapper said. He used homophobic slurs against supporters of former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Grammy performance only possible with his "permission"
He also claimed that he had "dominion" over his partner Bianca. His wife's controversial performance at the Grammys was only possible thanks to his "permission". He also clarified: "It's not some woke feminist shit. She's with a billionaire, why would she listen to any of these dumb broke bitches?"
The crazy behavior, meanwhile, cost Kanye a lot of money. A 20 million dollar contract fell through in Japan because of the uproar at the Grammys. He was supposed to give concerts there, but the organizers pulled the ripcord after the nude performance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
