Jonas Square in Vienna
“I’m no longer afraid for my son”
Even the day after the first major raid on Vienna's Jonas-Platz in Floridsdorf, the booze paradise has been drained. Passers-by are relieved, the authorities are preparing for spring.
They have shaped the cityscape and are not missed: the booze corpses of Franz-Jonas-Platz. For years, drunks have been staggering around among passers-by and residents, shouting and screaming. Whereby "will" is wrong - it was.
I don't think it was ever as bad here as at Praterstern. But I'm generally not in favor of bans, I'm more in favor of freedom. I wouldn't be allowed to drink here if I wanted to - and I'm not an alcoholic.
Palush D. (46), Jurist
Since the alcohol ban was imposed by Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), the former beer paradise has been dry as dust. Even the day after the first major raid, the clientele has disappeared. And the Viennese are relieved. "Now I would no longer be afraid for my son," says a teacher in a Krone survey. An office worker: "I think the ban is incredibly good.
Personally, I've never been offended by anyone here. They just hang around in the summer, so the ban is a good thing. But above all, I find it sad that there is so much homelessness now.
Monika W. (68), Pensionisti
There is still a bit of basic skepticism. Because many people believe that the positive climate - in the truest sense of the word - won't last for long. Because when spring comes, the addicted loiterers will return.
Walter Hillerer, head of the city's emergency measures group, can reassure all these doubters: "Together with the police, we will maintain a constant presence." The social workers are also constantly on the move. For the time being, they are "appealing to people's common sense". Warning instead of punishing is the first step towards a completely alcohol-free square.
I think the ban is incredibly good! There was an abundance of alcohol here, and that really bothered me personally. I didn't like the surroundings until now. We'll see if it lasts in the evenings too.
Alex H. (24), Büroangestellte
With the warmer temperatures, however, the tone becomes harsher. "In spring, the patrols will of course be stepped up again," says Hillerer. "If necessary, there may also be daily campaigns. "Confiscated booze will then be destroyed And finally, the unteachable will also face severe penalties - although the exact amount is still to be decided. Hillerer: "The charges will of course also depend on the frequency."
I think the situation is much better now. I now feel much safer than before. Now I wouldn't be afraid if my little son had to walk across the square alone.
Jolanda W. (43), Lehrerin
And what will particularly hurt the classic Jonas clientele: The alcohol in the red zone will be confiscated and destroyed by the officials. The city is already keeping an eye on those areas where there could possibly be a displacement effect.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
