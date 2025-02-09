Cell phone ban as proof of how quickly things can happen

What didn't work in Vienna and Styria, Carinthia is leading the way - at least in this matter: Discussions have been going on for months, experts, teachers and parents' representatives gave their opinions and addressed their demands to those responsible - and then, bang, there it was: the cell phone ban! At a time when political decisions often take years, the speed with which this ban has now been implemented is surprising. There were no endless delays with the cell phone ban - apparently it worked without it. Within a very short space of time, a measure was decided and put on track.