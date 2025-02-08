In intensive care unit
Patient causes fire in hospital while smoking
Smoking is an unhealthy and harmful habit - especially when you are connected to an oxygen device. A Viennese patient who lit a cigarette in his room at the Floridsdorf clinic without permission during the night caused a fire. The smoker had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.
Late on Friday evening, shortly before midnight, the patient had a craving for a cigarette - which he wanted to light in his room. However, the man was supplied with oxygen at the same time - a devastating combination. Although the oxygen supply had been disconnected at the time, the room was saturated with oxygen, so all it took was a spark to cause an accident.
Patient's condition stable
The sprinkler system was activated immediately and extinguished the fire; the staff on duty also reacted quickly. The smoker suffered burns to his face and neck and was immediately taken to the intensive care unit. According to a WIGEV spokeswoman on Saturday, his injuries did not turn out to be as serious as originally assumed and his condition was "stable". There were no other people in the room at the time of the accident.
We took measures to ventilate the room and sucked up the water.
Feuerwehrsprecher Christian Feiler
"The company fire department reacted in an exemplary manner," said the Vienna Professional Fire Brigade. The fire had already been contained by the time the professional fire department arrived. There was no danger to other sections of the affected ward.
30 patients had to be transferred
Two security staff and four employees from the clinical area were examined for possible smoke inhalation and had to be treated. All 30 patients on the affected ward had to be transferred to other wards. An assessment of the damage and planning for the restoration of the patient room will take place on Saturday. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing.
