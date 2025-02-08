Arrest!
32cm blade: Man threatens partner with knife
Because an argument between a Somali couple in Klagenfurt escalated completely, the police had to come to the rescue. The handcuffs clicked for the 27-year-old man.
Friday afternoon - around 4.30 pm - an emergency call was received in Klagenfurt. A 32-year-old woman from Somalia was being threatened with a knife by her partner and had to flee from the apartment they shared. "At the scene, the victim was found in front of the apartment building," the police said. According to them, the man was still in the apartment on the third floor - armed with a knife.
Pushed to the ground and threatened
He is said to have used it to threaten his partner: "Initially, the 27-year-old verbally threatened the woman with violence. After she asked him to leave the apartment several times, he suddenly stood in front of her with a kitchen knife, pushed her to the ground and threatened to kill her", according to the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate.
Arrest and committal to the JA
Because the aggressive man did not want to let the officers into the apartment, they simply unlocked the door with a key so that they could arrest the suspect without resistance. "The murder weapon, a 32cm-long kitchen knife, was seized." The man was also banned from entering and approaching the house and given a temporary weapons ban. He can now reflect on his behavior in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.