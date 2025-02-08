Vorteilswelt
Volleyball

Maros relies on her compatriots in the photo finish

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 16:30

Patricia Maros has been a fixture at PSVBG Salzburg for six years - and has always made it to the play-offs with her. The team is fighting for the last ticket to the knockout round ahead of the last basic round match.

0 Kommentare

"Since I've been in Salzburg, we've always made the play-offs. And when we didn't, I just forgot about it." Patricia Maros, who is now in her sixth season in the PSVBG kit, has not forgotten anything. Under coach Uli Sernow, she has only been relegated once. That was in 2017 - and that should remain the exception after Saturday's final round of the Volley League Women. The Schweiger team (Bojana Ubiparip for the first time against her former club) are eighth and have their hands on the last play-off ticket ahead of their visit to Linz, while bottom team Bisamberg-Hollabrunn - one point behind - host TI Volley. "Nothing should happen there," says Tyrolean Maros, who is relying fully on her compatriots, who, like Linz-Steg with Vici and Sophia Deisl, are the clear favorites in the meetings.

While the PSVBG season has been tough so far. "The change of coach brought a certain refreshment, but with the many absences it became really difficult," says Maros, who has Salzburg close to his heart, looking back. She welcomes the fact that coach Ingrida Schweiger is staying. Her future? "That's still open."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
Kommentare
