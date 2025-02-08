Maros relies on her compatriots in the photo finish

"Since I've been in Salzburg, we've always made the play-offs. And when we didn't, I just forgot about it." Patricia Maros, who is now in her sixth season in the PSVBG kit, has not forgotten anything. Under coach Uli Sernow, she has only been relegated once. That was in 2017 - and that should remain the exception after Saturday's final round of the Volley League Women. The Schweiger team (Bojana Ubiparip for the first time against her former club) are eighth and have their hands on the last play-off ticket ahead of their visit to Linz, while bottom team Bisamberg-Hollabrunn - one point behind - host TI Volley. "Nothing should happen there," says Tyrolean Maros, who is relying fully on her compatriots, who, like Linz-Steg with Vici and Sophia Deisl, are the clear favorites in the meetings.