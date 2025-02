Automatically saved design

Shortly before 11 a.m., the 53-year-old raced down a blue-marked piste in the Penken ski area in the municipality of Mayrhofen. "In the area of the valley station of the so-called Mittertrett lift, the man made a right turn to continue to the valley station of the Nordhangbahn. He noticed a group of children, who had just queued at the Mittertrett lift, too late," said the police. The skier was unable to slow down or swerve in time.