Linzer goes berserk
Cars pelted with bottles and police insulted
He apparently drove to a pharmacy on drugs, could barely stand on his feet during a police check and threw bottles at passing cars - the Linz police had their hands full with a 29-year-old man on Friday.
The bizarre story began on Friday morning in a pharmacy in the Urfahr district of Linz. An employee of the pharmacy stopped a police patrol and told the officers: 'There is a customer in our store who had obviously come here impaired in his car.
The 29-year-old man from Linz was subsequently stopped for the first time. When he got out of his car, he could hardly stand on his feet, according to the police. A breathalyzer test also failed and the 29-year-old refused to appear before a medical officer, shouting wild insults.
Cars pelted with bottles
No surprise: the man from Linz had no driving license. This police check was the first "prank" on Friday, but the second was to follow only a little later.
A witness then drew the police's attention to the 29-year-old again: he had thrown bottles at passing cars at a bus stop.
Girlfriend injured during escape
When the police confronted him again, the man became increasingly aggressive and began to threaten the officers. He then tried to run away, ran across the street and tried to jump into a streetcar. However, another police patrol was able to prevent the escape.
The Linz man's girlfriend (29) also tried to make off, but collided with the streetcar - the woman was injured and taken to hospital.
In the afternoon it was enough
The third episode followed on Friday afternoon: After the police had previously released him, the 29-year-old was later picked up again - and this time arrested. He is now facing charges.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
