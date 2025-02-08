“Didn’t want to offend FPÖ voters or the party”

Origin of the criticism

How was she quoted so that she came into the crosshairs of sharp criticism from FPÖ provincial party secretary Alexander Murlasits? "Those who voted blue are not dissatisfied, they don't know their way around the municipality," she said. And: "I made almost 800 house calls during the election campaign. Some people don't even know what I did or where the municipal office is. That's just the FPÖ clientele, who are just trailing behind somewhere."