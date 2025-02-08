Uproar over statements
“Didn’t want to offend FPÖ voters or the party”
ÖVP mayor Silvia Riedl-Weixlbraun defended her absolute victory, but then got carried away with disparaging remarks about FPÖ voters, which caused a big stir. In an interview with "Krone", she said she was sorry for the incident because she had not meant it that way.
Jubilation after the election in Göpfritz an der Wild for ÖVP mayor Silvia Riedl-Weixlbraun in the Zwettl district. Although she lost 16 percent of the vote, she was able to retain an absolute majority with 58 percent - something she had not expected. She also clinked glasses with the FPÖ's secret election winners, who came second with almost 30 percent of the vote.
"Not meant to be"
In her euphoria, she called a local media outlet, which then quoted her online with statements that caused a huge stir. These have since been deleted again following the intervention of the head of the town, as she told the "Krone" newspaper.
The mayor had reported on individual cases of her home visits and then unfortunately generalized them in conversation. "That was not what I meant. I didn't want to offend voters or FPÖ candidates. Personal attacks are not my style," emphasizes Riedl-Weixlbraun.
Origin of the criticism
How was she quoted so that she came into the crosshairs of sharp criticism from FPÖ provincial party secretary Alexander Murlasits? "Those who voted blue are not dissatisfied, they don't know their way around the municipality," she said. And: "I made almost 800 house calls during the election campaign. Some people don't even know what I did or where the municipal office is. That's just the FPÖ clientele, who are just trailing behind somewhere."
Still missing: apology to FPÖ voters
Riedl-Weixlbraun immediately contacted FPÖ leader Christoph Krötzl and cleared up the "misunderstood" quotes. Krötzl confirms this, but says: "The report was online for a long time. I still miss her publicly apologizing to FPÖ voters. She still hasn't done that and for me it's clearly a matter of character."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.