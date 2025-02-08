Bulls in Klagenfurt
In search of a sense of achievement
Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch is still waiting for his first win as Bulls coach. The Bundesliga spring starts for the runners-up on Sunday at Austria Klagenfurt. Before that, however, there are once again personnel worries.
The Thomas Letsch era in Salzburg has not yet been characterized by success. The coach has been on the Bulls' touchline for three competitive matches so far, three of which ended empty-handed. Many of the cogs are not yet working as they should. The offense in particular is not working as it should - after winning the ball high up the pitch, attacks are not finished properly and too few clear-cut opportunities are created. This was clearly evident in the cup game against LASK. That's why Letsch trained precisely these situations this week. In some of the sessions, it didn't look too bad. But now the Bulls have to put it into practice in matches in order to finally end their protracted search for their first success in 2025.
Captain Mads Bidstrup, who told the "Krone" that it is a great honor for him to wear the armband, will have the next chance to do so tomorrow in the Bundesliga spring opener at Wörthersee in Klagenfurt.
Worries at left back
But ahead of the game, the Bulls have personnel worries, as has been the case so often this season. Oscar Gloukh injured his arm - as previously reported. After examinations, it is now clear that the Israeli has broken his radius and will be out for the time being. His absence is painful. Just like Aleksa Terzic, who is struggling with adductor problems. Although the Serbian is looking to regain his form, he was the only fit left-back, as Daouda Guindo is also ailing. The result? Letsch will have to get creative in this position, as there is no ideal solution. Leo Morgalla and youngster Tim Trummer are options, but it is more likely that a regular central defender will move to the wing. Hendry Blank is left-footed and has already played there.
Striker Petar Ratkov (knee) will also be missing at Wörthersee, while Moussa Yeo (adductor) is also doubtful. However, Letsch has several options in attack thanks to the signing of Yorbe Vertessen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
