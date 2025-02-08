In search of a sense of achievement

The Thomas Letsch era in Salzburg has not yet been characterized by success. The coach has been on the Bulls' touchline for three competitive matches so far, three of which ended empty-handed. Many of the cogs are not yet working as they should. The offense in particular is not working as it should - after winning the ball high up the pitch, attacks are not finished properly and too few clear-cut opportunities are created. This was clearly evident in the cup game against LASK. That's why Letsch trained precisely these situations this week. In some of the sessions, it didn't look too bad. But now the Bulls have to put it into practice in matches in order to finally end their protracted search for their first success in 2025.