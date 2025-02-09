Derby! LASK against Blau-Weiß Linz – LIVE from 5pm

The fighting victory over Salzburg gives the Linzers, who have made changes to a number of positions over the winter, hope of a turnaround. "Much more naturalness and determination" was how Schopp described his squad compared to late summer. The 2:1 victory over the currently reeling Bulls in extra time had to be "properly classified", but the success has certainly whetted the appetite for more. "We want to continue to reward ourselves," Schopp made clear and demanded in view of the special derby atmosphere: "There has to be a bang on the pitch."