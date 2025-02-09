Bundesliga in the ticker:
Derby! LASK against Blau-Weiß Linz – LIVE from 5pm
Derby on matchday 17 of the Austrian Bundesliga. LASK host Blau-Weiß Linz, we will be reporting live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Just in time for the crucial league opener against Blau-Weiß Linz, LASK have gained new courage. The cup win over Salzburg made them forget their messed-up fall for the time being and provided a morale boost ahead of the Stahlstadt derby. There, losing at home is forbidden for the Athletiker. If they lose, BW, currently in sixth place, could pull six points clear of seventh-placed LASK and their place in the Champions Group would be in jeopardy.
"It was very important to start the new year on a positive note," emphasized LASK goalkeeper Tobias Lawal. Coach Markus Schopp confirmed this: "Every sense of achievement gives us a little more confidence and relaxation. The team is focused on continuing to develop," said the Styrian, for whom a circle will come full circle on Sunday. In September, Ronivaldo knocked out the Athletiker 1-0 in the first game under Schopp, and LASK were never really convincing until the winter break.
The fighting victory over Salzburg gives the Linzers, who have made changes to a number of positions over the winter, hope of a turnaround. "Much more naturalness and determination" was how Schopp described his squad compared to late summer. The 2:1 victory over the currently reeling Bulls in extra time had to be "properly classified", but the success has certainly whetted the appetite for more. "We want to continue to reward ourselves," Schopp made clear and demanded in view of the special derby atmosphere: "There has to be a bang on the pitch."
"Excellent starting position" for blue and white
It remains to be seen whether Robert Zulj, who was absent against Salzburg in the Cup, will return to the starting eleven. Like Florian Flecker, however, the suspended captain has returned to team training. The duo will therefore be available to Schopp, as will attacking players Christoph Lang and Krystof Danek, who only signed on Thursday.
According to coach Gerald Scheiblehner, Blau-Weiß, who only strengthened their defense with German Cologne loanee Elias Bakatukanda, go into the game with "an excellent starting position". They want to "feel the pressure positively. We have the big goal of winning the derby. We have a good chance, it will be a 50:50 game," emphasized the coach. The recent cup win had of course "played into the opponent's hands. You could see what they want to play," Scheiblehner stated. "We want to try and cause a few irritations."
