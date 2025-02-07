After the flood: bathing beach is now being rebuilt

The areas are now being thoroughly cleaned and the top layer of sand replaced for the new season. According to MA 45 (Vienna Waterways), this is routine work so that they will be ready for all Viennese to use again with the first warm days of spring. Also for hygienic reasons. Given the Arena Beach's large surface area of 1100 square meters, the work will cost between 10,000 and 20,000 euros, according to an initial estimate.