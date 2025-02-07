Ready for spring
After the flood: bathing beach is now being rebuilt
The devastating flood in September 2024 also completely destroyed the new Arena Beach in Kaisermühlenbucht - now the city is having the sandy beach restored at a cost of around 20,000 euros.
The last flood event in mid-September 2024 had an immense impact on the entire city. The Vienna River turned into a raging torrent and public transport was severely affected by flooding. However, the Danube Island, with its 21 kilometers in length and around 210 meters in width, and the New Danube as a relief channel functioned perfectly as flood protection for the Danube. No significant damage was recorded. Nevertheless, there were a few problems.
Some areas were destroyed by the masses of water - including the popular Arena Beach, Pirate Bay and the family beach.
The areas are now being thoroughly cleaned and the top layer of sand replaced for the new season. According to MA 45 (Vienna Waterways), this is routine work so that they will be ready for all Viennese to use again with the first warm days of spring. Also for hygienic reasons. Given the Arena Beach's large surface area of 1100 square meters, the work will cost between 10,000 and 20,000 euros, according to an initial estimate.
"Our aim is to guarantee attractive and free access to water for everyone and to provide a wide range of open spaces," says Krone in response to an inquiry. The second section of the new Pier 22 - formerly Sunken City - is also currently being designed. Part 1 was a real crowd-puller last summer.
