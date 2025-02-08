After sacrificial candle theft: academic on trial

Accomplice also sentenced

The judge imposed a fine of 800 euros and emphasized: "Let's leave the church in the village, it wasn't a capital crime." An unemployed second accused accomplice (35), who had stolen a total of eight candles over two days ("so that we could make it nice") also owed maintenance payments. He has to pay 1200 euros. This verdict is legally binding, but the academic's defense lawyer asked for time to think about it, so the verdict is not yet final.