Sad case
After sacrificial candle theft: academic on trial
Almost symbolic of his sad biography was a trial that a fallen Tyrolean academic (41) had to face on Friday at Innsbruck Regional Court. He had helped himself to the sacrificial candles in a church - grand theft.
The Tyrolean had once successfully completed a course of study that also focused on healthy living. Now he was in the provincial court for grand theft, marked and shaky from years of alcohol abuse. The now early retiree gave a facility for homeless people as his address.
Surveillance camera filmed
There is a church near this facility from which the accused stole three candles for the victims in the fall. The surveillance camera was filming and the case was quickly solved.
"My father had just died. I wanted to light the candles for him in my room," explained the 41-year-old. The fact that he didn't put any money in the till was just "a stupid move". Like so many things in recent years, including two other similar thefts.
Even if something isn't worth much, you can't just steal it.
A stay abroad during his studies, the man told the "Krone" after the trial, had unfortunately laid the foundation for the extreme alcohol abuse. Even inpatient stays for therapy had not been able to end the misery.
In church it is "grand theft"
"Even if something is not worth much, you can't just steal it," the public prosecutor instructed the accused. Because the crime took place in a church, it is considered "aggravated theft" due to potential injury to religious feelings, among other things.
Accomplice also sentenced
The judge imposed a fine of 800 euros and emphasized: "Let's leave the church in the village, it wasn't a capital crime." An unemployed second accused accomplice (35), who had stolen a total of eight candles over two days ("so that we could make it nice") also owed maintenance payments. He has to pay 1200 euros. This verdict is legally binding, but the academic's defense lawyer asked for time to think about it, so the verdict is not yet final.
