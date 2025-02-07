TikTok challenge?
Fatal fall of 15-year-old in the district of Mödling
On Thursday afternoon, a teenager (15) fell to her death in a former cement factory in Lower Austria. The police are investigating. The background could have been a TikTok challenge.
The 15-year-old girl fell fatally in a former cement factory in Kaltenleutgeben (Mödling district) at around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The teenager fell through a two to four meter hole in the ground, police spokesman Johann Baumschlager said on Friday.
Access was blocked
According to the police, access to the building was well blocked. The former cement factory had been cordoned off with construction fencing and signs had been posted prohibiting access. The entrance itself was sealed off with formwork panels.
The 15-year-old was accompanied by two boys (15 and 21) and an 18-year-old. All four live in Vienna.
"Lost Place Challenge"
The accompanying persons have not yet been questioned. It is still unclear how the young people got into the locked factory. According to initial information, the young people may have tried to complete a TikTok challenge called the "Lost Place Challenge". The aim is to get into places that are difficult to access. Further investigations are underway.
Police warn
The police are constantly warning against such tests of courage. In the past, it has happened time and again that young people in particular have put themselves in danger during such challenges .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
