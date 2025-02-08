Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

As a "Krone" subscriber

Win a trip to the White Pearl Ladies Days

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 19:30

The White Pearl Ladies Days by Merkur Versicherung from March 25 - March 27, 2025 offer fun on the slopes, top-class DJs and culinary highlights at the highest level for all ladies. Sunny skiing, exclusive events and top international acts await you against the breathtaking backdrop of the Alps. The "Krone" is giving away two exclusive packages for you and your companion among all subscribers - a perfect combination of action, music and relaxation.

0 Kommentare

The White Pearl Mountain Days in the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn presented by Visa have been delighting guests from all over Europe for years. The event combines a beach club atmosphere with alpine lifestyle and offers pulsating hotspots with live DJs, percussion acts and talented dancers over ten days. Stars such as Mr. Belt & Wezol and DJ Amémé provide rousing beats, while rising stars such as Arkadyan inspire with live instruments and electronic sounds.

From 25.3 to 27.3, the ladies will be rocking the slopes in Saalbach at the White Pearl Ladies Days by Merkur Versicherung. (Bild: Mark Olah)
From 25.3 to 27.3, the ladies will be rocking the slopes in Saalbach at the White Pearl Ladies Days by Merkur Versicherung.
(Bild: Mark Olah)
The best DJs and music acts in Europe await you. (Bild: Adam Bertalan)
The best DJs and music acts in Europe await you.
(Bild: Adam Bertalan)

Relaxation and culinary delights
For all those who want to recharge their batteries after dancing and skiing, the Balance & Recovery Program by Merkur Versicherung offers everything your heart desires: yoga, Pilates, HIIT, breathwork sessions and more. Olympic champion Julia Dujmovits takes participants on a special kind of spiritual journey - and the necessary tips for a fitness check are also included.

The White Pearl Ladies Days by Merkur Versicherung also offer plenty of culinary delights. (Bild: Adam Bertalan)
The White Pearl Ladies Days by Merkur Versicherung also offer plenty of culinary delights.
(Bild: Adam Bertalan)
(Bild: Adam Bertalan)
(Bild: Adam Bertalan)

In addition to the musical experiences, gourmets will also get their money's worth: regional delicacies meet international haute cuisine and offer a culinary treat. Whether savory or sweet - every palate will be spoiled at the White Pearl Mountain Days.

The chance to win for subscribers
Ladies first is the motto of the White Pearl Ladies Days from 25 March to 27 March 2025. The Kronenzeitung is giving away two VIP feel-good packages for the White Pearl Ladies Days for two people, specially tailored to our readers,among all subscribers (print and digital), including 2 nights with half board in a double room, 1 day ski pass, table reservations including a consumption voucher and unlimited access to the Balance & Recovery Area by Merkur VersicherungIbiza vibes, piste magic, international delicacies as well as yoga, breathwork, ice bathing and much more will pamper the body and soul of the winners in all elements. The closing date for entries is February 17, 09:00. 

Do you have a print subscription? Then click here!

Krone Plus LogoWeiterlesen mit Krone+

Mehr Krone+ Artikel

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone+ Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf