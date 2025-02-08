As a "Krone" subscriber
Win a trip to the White Pearl Ladies Days
The White Pearl Ladies Days by Merkur Versicherung from March 25 - March 27, 2025 offer fun on the slopes, top-class DJs and culinary highlights at the highest level for all ladies. Sunny skiing, exclusive events and top international acts await you against the breathtaking backdrop of the Alps. The "Krone" is giving away two exclusive packages for you and your companion among all subscribers - a perfect combination of action, music and relaxation.
The White Pearl Mountain Days in the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn presented by Visa have been delighting guests from all over Europe for years. The event combines a beach club atmosphere with alpine lifestyle and offers pulsating hotspots with live DJs, percussion acts and talented dancers over ten days. Stars such as Mr. Belt & Wezol and DJ Amémé provide rousing beats, while rising stars such as Arkadyan inspire with live instruments and electronic sounds.
Relaxation and culinary delights
For all those who want to recharge their batteries after dancing and skiing, the Balance & Recovery Program by Merkur Versicherung offers everything your heart desires: yoga, Pilates, HIIT, breathwork sessions and more. Olympic champion Julia Dujmovits takes participants on a special kind of spiritual journey - and the necessary tips for a fitness check are also included.
In addition to the musical experiences, gourmets will also get their money's worth: regional delicacies meet international haute cuisine and offer a culinary treat. Whether savory or sweet - every palate will be spoiled at the White Pearl Mountain Days.
The chance to win for subscribers
Ladies first is the motto of the White Pearl Ladies Days from 25 March to 27 March 2025. The Kronenzeitung is giving away two VIP feel-good packages for the White Pearl Ladies Days for two people, specially tailored to our readers,among all subscribers (print and digital), including 2 nights with half board in a double room, 1 day ski pass, table reservations including a consumption voucher and unlimited access to the Balance & Recovery Area by Merkur Versicherung. Ibiza vibes, piste magic, international delicacies as well as yoga, breathwork, ice bathing and much more will pamper the body and soul of the winners in all elements. The closing date for entries is February 17, 09:00.
Do you have a print subscription? Then click here!
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.