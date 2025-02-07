Own forum offers "self-help for commuters"

"It's going to be late today and it's going to be fun," says a member of the Laaer Ostbahn commuter initiative, annoyed by a train from Vienna-Meidling to Laa an der Thaya that "died in Liesing - a replacement train was supposed to run from Floridsdorf." Delays are regularly reported here. There are "now delays every day", hardly ever less than half an hour. It has become a trend to post photos on display boards: one lists ten journeys - six delays and two cancellations among them. The reason given is "damage to the track". Those affected take the train disruptions with gallows humor: "This time it was probably due to a door malfunction"