Last summer, passengers' nerves were already strained by maintenance work on the Nordostbahn (Vienna - Laa/Thaya): Once again this year, passengers will have to change to replacement buses!
And again in partial sections - which has already led to a lot of chaos along the route due to changing to replacement buses: This time, however, the track work between Wolkersdorf and Laa will only take place at weekends from February 21 to March 24. "Rails will be replaced, as there is wear and tear in narrow bends," ÖBB explains. From June 28 to September 1, it will be the turn of the Mistelbach-Laa section. As a bridge has to be replaced, a rail replacement service will also be operated on weekdays.
Own forum offers "self-help for commuters"
"It's going to be late today and it's going to be fun," says a member of the Laaer Ostbahn commuter initiative, annoyed by a train from Vienna-Meidling to Laa an der Thaya that "died in Liesing - a replacement train was supposed to run from Floridsdorf." Delays are regularly reported here. There are "now delays every day", hardly ever less than half an hour. It has become a trend to post photos on display boards: one lists ten journeys - six delays and two cancellations among them. The reason given is "damage to the track". Those affected take the train disruptions with gallows humor: "This time it was probably due to a door malfunction"
Karl Mechtler collects complaints as the administrator of a Facebook group. Although his job as a scientist keeps him busy, the commuter from Ladendorf in the Mistelbach district repeatedly confronts ÖBB with inquiries. And shares the often not entirely satisfactory answers with like-minded people . . .
