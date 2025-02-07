Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

asdfasdasfd

sdfadsf

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 11:00

Last summer, passengers' nerves were already strained by maintenance work on the Nordostbahn (Vienna - Laa/Thaya): Once again this year, passengers will have to change to replacement buses!

0 Kommentare

And again in partial sections - which has already led to a lot of chaos along the route due to changing to replacement buses: This time, however, the track work between Wolkersdorf and Laa will only take place at weekends from February 21 to March 24. "Rails will be replaced, as there is wear and tear in narrow bends," ÖBB explains. From June 28 to September 1, it will be the turn of the Mistelbach-Laa section. As a bridge has to be replaced, a rail replacement service will also be operated on weekdays.

Own forum offers "self-help for commuters"
"It's going to be late today and it's going to be fun," says a member of the Laaer Ostbahn commuter initiative, annoyed by a train from Vienna-Meidling to Laa an der Thaya that "died in Liesing - a replacement train was supposed to run from Floridsdorf." Delays are regularly reported here. There are "now delays every day", hardly ever less than half an hour. It has become a trend to post photos on display boards: one lists ten journeys - six delays and two cancellations among them. The reason given is "damage to the track". Those affected take the train disruptions with gallows humor: "This time it was probably due to a door malfunction"

Karl Mechtler collects complaints as the administrator of a Facebook group. Although his job as a scientist keeps him busy, the commuter from Ladendorf in the Mistelbach district repeatedly confronts ÖBB with inquiries. And shares the often not entirely satisfactory answers with like-minded people . . . 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf