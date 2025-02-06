Widespread in Somalia
Genital mutilation is on the rise again worldwide
More than 230 million girls and women worldwide have had their genitals mutilated. In Somalia, almost every woman is affected, as the organization Terre de Femmes announced on 6 February to mark the day against female genital mutilation (FGM).
FGM is also carried out on migrant women in Europe, said Marlene Keller from Terre de Femmes. Her organization receives corresponding reports from youth welfare offices and specialists. There are also cases of girls being taken to their countries of origin for the procedure.
According to Keller, educational work is needed in the respective communities. "People are talking about criminal liability. Even if the act takes place abroad but the person concerned lives in Germany, the act can be prosecuted." The threat of female genital mutilation as gender-specific persecution is also a possible reason for granting asylum in Germany.
Marlene Keller, Menschenrechtsorganisation Terre de Femmes
Argument of "religious purity"
Men must be included, physical and psychological consequences must be addressed. There are currently different developments. In some countries and communities, the numbers are falling, for example in Niger, which made FGM a punishable offense back in 2003. According to UNICEF, only two percent of women there are now affected.
In Gambia, the government wanted to lift a ban last year, but protests prevented this. Proponents of female genital mutilation argue that it is a matter of "religious purity" and the protection of "cultural norms and values".
Recommendations for doctors published
The City of Vienna has now published recommendations for doctors on how to deal with those affected. These include pregnancy, childbirth and the medical treatment of subsequent complications. It points out, for example, which questions should be asked of women during the medical history interview.
In Austria, 11,000 women are affected by genital mutilation, 6300 in Vienna alone. "Female genital mutilation is always and everywhere a terrible and cruel violation of human rights. Affected women deserve a clear commitment from political decision-makers that they will not be left alone in their situation," said Petra Bayr, Foreign Policy Spokesperson for the SPÖ and founder of the StopFGM platform. She calls for mandatory training for health and education staff and target group-specific information campaigns.
SPÖ-Abgeordnete Petra Bayr
"Genital mutilation is an expression of gender-specific violence and a serious human rights violation that must be resolutely combated. There must be no tolerance here," said Meri Disoski, Green spokesperson for women's and foreign policy, in a statement.
