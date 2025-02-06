Genital mutilation is on the rise again worldwide

In Austria, 11,000 women are affected by genital mutilation, 6300 in Vienna alone. "Female genital mutilation is always and everywhere a terrible and cruel violation of human rights. Affected women deserve a clear commitment from political decision-makers that they will not be left alone in their situation," said Petra Bayr, Foreign Policy Spokesperson for the SPÖ and founder of the StopFGM platform. She calls for mandatory training for health and education staff and target group-specific information campaigns.