Herbert Kickl wants to build a “super chancellery”
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also revealed on his list of ministerial wishes that, as Chancellor, he wants to bring a lot of power to Ballhausplatz - including sensitive areas such as art, culture and the EU. There is even talk of a super chancellery. The Freedom Party says that the exact opposite is the case and that the Chancellery will actually become smaller.
In the ministerial dispute, the ÖVP is not only concerned with the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Finance. The People's Party is annoyed that Kickl wants to build himself a super chancellery. He wants to direct five agendas at once - from the EU to art and culture, media, deregulation and the constitution - with the help of trusted chancellery ministers.
"So many agendas are unusual. Apparently all areas that once belonged to the Federal Chancellery have been put on the list," suspects Manfred Matzka. The author is considered a Ballhausplatz insider, he was the highest official in the Chancellery for 15 years and a loyal servant of both black and red chancellors.
"You have to be able to play this piano"
If all these agendas come under his remit, the FPÖ leader will soon be in charge of 1,000 civil servants. "You have to be able to play this piano," says Matzka.
A lot of power also leads to confrontations - and Kickl is particularly threatened by these with the cultural scene. Matzka cannot understand why the FPÖ leader wants to take charge of the cultural agenda: "We need someone who is open and appreciative of culture. Every cut in subsidies leads to a fuss."
Culture would be an ideal rubbing tree for Kickl
Experts interpret Kickl's move differently. The cultural scene is a deliberate rubbing tree for the FPÖ leader. Here he could "shut down left-wing activities" in Trump style. This could send important signals to the blue fan base. Kickl's idol Jörg Haider already worked his way through the cultural scene - at the time against the controversial Burgtheater director Claus Peymann or the writer Elfriede Jelinek.
Kickl naturally also wants to clean up the ORF. One of the FPÖ's key election promises is the abolition of the budget levy - so it is only right for the blue supremo that the media agendas have been in the Chancellery for many decades.
"This is a really important position"
The problem for the ÖVP is that Kickl, as Chancellor, can act as head of government in the EU Council without consultation. Now there is another problem. As Chancellor, Kickl is also planning to take over the entire EU coordination. "This is a really important position. It means the Chancellor is always the first to know what's in the pipeline in Brussels. Can prevent ministers from going it alone." The ÖVP is then only the second-informed party and the Foreign Minister is "just a greeter," explains Matzka.
Incidentally, Kickl has forgotten one important responsibility in the construction plan for the Chancellery - the civil servants. "There is a lot of power here," says Matzka. After all, the FPÖ also took first place in the National Council elections for civil servants.
FPÖ: Family, youth and integration outsourced
The FPÖ is indignant that this is not a super chancellery. The starting point is the current organization chart - and the Kickl proposal would assign significantly fewer areas to the Chancellery than before. For example, family, youth and integration would be outsourced.
