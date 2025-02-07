Herbert Kickl wants to build a “super chancellery”

"This is a really important position"

The problem for the ÖVP is that Kickl, as Chancellor, can act as head of government in the EU Council without consultation. Now there is another problem. As Chancellor, Kickl is also planning to take over the entire EU coordination. "This is a really important position. It means the Chancellor is always the first to know what's in the pipeline in Brussels. Can prevent ministers from going it alone." The ÖVP is then only the second-informed party and the Foreign Minister is "just a greeter," explains Matzka.