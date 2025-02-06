Vorteilswelt
Neighbor saves woman from certain death by fire

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 19:00

A house went up in flames in Rosental. The 82-year-old resident was unable to free herself - her neighbor bravely rushed to help. Without his intervention, this incident could have ended fatally.

Trapped in her burning house - an 82-year-old woman from St. Jakob im Rosental had to experience these terrible scenes on Wednesday night at around 9.45 pm. The weakened pensioner was in her living room when she was woken up by the loud meowing of her cat. She hears a crackling noise in the entrance area and goes to investigate. All she sees is a sea of flames. She immediately runs back into the living room, opens the windows and draws attention to herself with desperate cries for help.

The small house in Rosenbach im Rosental was ablaze. (Bild: Feuerwehr St.Jakob im Rosental)
The small house in Rosenbach im Rosental was ablaze.
(Bild: Feuerwehr St.Jakob im Rosental)

Her neighbor Ilse Legat is already lying in bed when she suddenly hears the cries for help. She rushes to her husband Franc, who immediately alerts the fire department. Because: "The neighbor's house right next door was already ablaze in the entrance area!" The 73-year-old doesn't hesitate for a second and rushes to the woman's aid.

Lifesaver lifts pensioner out of window 
The Rosentaler runs to her, lifts the 82-year-old out of the window and brings the pensioner out of the danger zone to safety. "My neighbor, who lives alone, wouldn't have made it out of the house herself," says the 73-year-old, aware of the seriousness of the situation. By acting correctly and, above all, quickly, he became a lifesaver.

Fire department was quickly on the scene
Shortly afterwards, a large contingent of firefighters arrived. "The emergency services were on the scene within ten minutes," Legat tells the Krone, expressing his relief. He explains: "The fire spread so quickly that we neighbors were terrified for our homes."

The fire was brought under control by around 135 firefighters by midnight. On Thursday morning, fire investigators were looking for the cause, but: "It is still unclear what led to the fire at the entrance," says police spokesman Mario Nemetz. One thing is clear: the front part of the house is badly damaged right up to the roof truss and is not habitable. The owner of the house is in shock and is staying with a friend. The cat was handed over to the animal shelter for the time being.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

