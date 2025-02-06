Neighbor saves woman from certain death by fire

The fire was brought under control by around 135 firefighters by midnight. On Thursday morning, fire investigators were looking for the cause, but: "It is still unclear what led to the fire at the entrance," says police spokesman Mario Nemetz. One thing is clear: the front part of the house is badly damaged right up to the roof truss and is not habitable. The owner of the house is in shock and is staying with a friend. The cat was handed over to the animal shelter for the time being.