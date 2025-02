Defending the western lifestyle with a knife

What caused all the fuss was the sweater the 15-year-old was wearing that evening. Much to the displeasure of her two brothers, who don't accept their sister's western lifestyle anyway. An argument breaks out and violence ensues. "They choked and beat me," the girl reports in the witness box. As a "defensive measure", the schoolgirl resorted to kitchen knives and baseball bats. While one brother suffered a cut on his finger, the other escaped with a bruise on his back. In a panic, the victim calls the emergency services. When she explains the precarious situation within the family to the police, she is temporarily placed in a crisis apartment. She is charged anyway.