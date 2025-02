“The only thing I said to Lindsey …”

Felix Neureuther in the krone.at video talk! The ex-pro and now TV pundit talks to Michael Fally in Saalbach about how he made people happy at Vienna Central Station, how happy he is for Stephanie Venier, what he thinks the Austrian men can do in the Super-G and - in endearing Neureuther-scolding style - what he said to Lindsey Vonn in the finish area (all in the video above).