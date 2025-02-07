Summit meeting
Sturm Graz against Austria Vienna – LIVE from 20:30
Sturm Graz have maintained their three-point lead in the Bundesliga over rivals Austria Vienna at the start of the spring season. The league leaders were twice ahead in Friday evening's 17th round clash at the Merkur Arena, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the end.
As a result, they failed to gain revenge for their 2-0 loss in the ÖFB Cup quarter-finals last Saturday. The first league match of the season in Vienna-Favoriten had also ended in a 2-2 draw.
Seedy Jatta (29) and William Böving (60) scored their fifth goals of the season for the home side, who are aiming to defend their title. Nik Prelec (37) and Dominik Fitz (74/penalty) struck back in front of 15,177 spectators. Graz extended their unbeaten run in the championship to eleven games. Vienna once again failed to come away victorious after ten competitive matches, eight of them in the league. And this ahead of the Vienna derby next week.
Only one change
Both teams only made one change to their personnel. For Graz, ex-Rapid striker Fally Mayulu made his starting debut as Tochi Chukwuani was suspended. Regular goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger was back in goal for Vienna after "Cup goalkeeper" Mirko Kos had kept a clean sheet last Saturday.
After the first 20 minutes without any noteworthy shots on either side, the home side created more chances in a strong phase. Jon Gorenc Stankovic failed to beat Sahin-Radlinger with a volley, as did Niklas Geyrhofer with a direct shot with his heel (both in the 21st minute). Active players Malick Yalcouye (23) and Mayulu missed the goal with a header (28). The ball landed in the net a minute later. This time, Austrias goalkeeper could only deflect a Böving shot forward and Jatta dusted it off for a deserved lead.
However, the Norwegian striker's goal did not give Graz any impetus, but rather served as a wake-up call for the visitors. They took control of the game and repeatedly got dangerously close to the Sturm goal. Maurice Malone hit the far post (36') before Prelec headed a Fitz cross into the net a minute later. Kjell Scherpen was on hand but had no chance of defending. The crossbar prevented a double strike when Dimitri Lavalee almost conceded a goal when trying to clear an Austria corner (44').
Penalty earned Austria a point
After the restart, Böving took center stage in his Graz kit. The 21-year-old Dane beat Sahin-Radlinger with a powerful shot from around 25 meters, the ball did not seem unstoppable. A brace was in the air, but this time the attacking player missed the target from the best position (64'). The visitors coped well with the setback and came back again. Malone went down in the penalty area after a tackle with Geyrhofer, referee Sebastian Gishamer took a close look at the TV footage and rightly awarded a penalty. Fitz scored high into the middle.
A thrilling final phase was guaranteed. Both clubs played for victory, but the "jokers" Andreas Gruber (88') and Tomi Horvat (89') lacked efficiency. Austria conceded two goals in one match, one fewer than in the previous ten competitive games.
SK Sturm Graz - FK Austria Vienna 2:2 (1:1)
Graz, Merkur Arena
15,177 spectators
SR Gishamer.
Goals:
1:0 (29.) Jatta
1:1 (37.) Prelec
2:1 (60') Böving
2:2 (74.) Fitz (penalty)
Sturm: Scherpen - Malic, Geyrhofer, Wüthrich, Lavalee - Gorenc Stankovic - Yalcouye, Kiteishvili, Böving (77. Horvat) - Mayulu (70. Le. Grgic), Jatta
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger - Handl, Dragovic, Plavotic - Ranftl, Barry (81. Potzmann), Fischer (69. Gruber), Fitz, Perez Vinlöf (69. Guenouche) - Prelec (69. Raguz), Malone (88. Wels)
Yellow cards: Geyrhofer, Säumel (coach) and Perez Vinlöf, Potzmann
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.